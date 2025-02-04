Post-punk band The Futureheads are among the latest signings to this year’s Y Not Festival line-up.

The Slow Readers Club and The Subways have also been booked to perform at Derbyshire’s biggest festival which will take over Pikehall between July 31 and August 3.

They are included in the second wave of act announcements. Festival crowds can look forward to big beats from Wilkinson and Tik-Tok Fish56Octagon with Switch Presents. Other acts now confirmed for the bill are The Academic, Fickle Friends, The Lilacs, Callum Beattie, ARXX, October Drift, Northside, Crystal Tides, Harpy, Himalayas, The Mercians, Orchards, Pave, The Cheap Thrills,The Crooks, LunaBay, Ariel Salad, Bayboards, Raised By Owls, Aiko, Skies and The Small Fortunes Paradise Circus.

Nathan Harrison, festival manager at Y Not, says: “We’re so excited to be back for our 18th edition of Y Not with such an incredible line-up. The Futureheads, The Slow Readers Club, and The Subways are fantastic additions to an already stacked bill, alongside our headliners The Prodigy, Courteeners, Madness, and The Wombats.

“Y Not has always been about bringing the best live music to Derbyshire, and this year is no exception. From massive crowd-pleasers to exciting emerging talent and some huge late night DJs, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable weekend.”

The BBC Introducing stage will feature up-and-comers Jean, Cottons, Riley Marsh, The Faith Estate, Alice For Breakfast, Terianne, Kelsey & The Embers, Set In Motion and Tom Hewitt.

Flamingo Jack’s, the festival’s weird and wonderful cabaret venue, will host comedy headliners Clinton Baptiste, Justin Moorhouse (of Phoenix Night’s fame), plus Rob Rouse, Sally-Anne Hayward, Karen Bailey, Ryan Cullen, Alistair Barrie and Sully O’Sullivan.

Also taking to the stage in Flamingo Jack’s are Queer Cxntry, Noasis, Feminem, The Oktoberfest Band, In-Here Bros, Hip Hop Karaoke, Musical Bingo, Indie Karaoke, 5 Hills Out and Blue Rinse DJs.

Previously announced acts on an unbeatable bill include Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Franz Ferdinand, Sigrid, Shed Seven, Hard Life and Annie Mac.

A final few tier 4 adult weekend camping tickets are still on sale, priced £149.50 plus booking fee. See www.ynotfestival.com/tickets for all prices and info.