Superheroes reunite as Buxton Comic Con returns this weekend

A spectacular gathering of cosplayers, special guests and merchandise sellers from across the country, the event is usually held twice a year at the Devonshire Dome but has been on pause since 2019.

It returns on Sunday, October 31, with a typically bursting line-up of prop displays, competitions, stalls and photo opportunities.

Organiser Steven Howard, who also runs the Toy Cupboard stall which pops up at markets across High Peak, said: “I know that people have missed it, without a doubt, and they are really happy its coming back.

Star Wars characters welcoming visitors to the Dome in 2019.

“A lot of people who come to the show are regulars, and they are really looking forward to seeing each other again, dressing up and enjoying themselves.”

Young visitors will be left open-mouthed by stunning costume recreations of Bumblebee from Transformers, and Iron Man’s Hulkbuster suit.

They can fill those mouths with a special Halloween trick or treat ticket, which allows them to visit stalls around the dome and collect free gifts in a goodie bag.

Crowds in the Dome for Comic Con

Steven said: “We’re always looking to add something new to each event and we’ve got a couple of really special props that people won’t have seen in Buxton before, but we’re keeping those surprises under wraps until the day.”

Also a secret at the time of writing is the list of special guests, with the ever-changing Covid situation providing logistical challenges for former cast and crew members of well-known productions.

Steven said: “The final details will be announced via Facebook before Sunday, so keep your eyes peeled.

“Before the pandemic we were working towards getting international guests to come to Buxton, and take the event to the next level. Fingers crossed we can still make it happen for future years.”