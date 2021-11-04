Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers among latest acts announced for 2022 Y Not Festival

Stereophonics will headline the Friday night.

After two years away, the festival will return next July with a fantastic line-up of music to suit all tastes.

Joining previously announced headliners Blossoms and The Courteeners on the bill will be Stereophonics, who will headline the Friday night slot.

Returning to Derbyshire after their brilliant headline set in 2017, Stereophonics have released 11 albums and accumulated seven number ones. Festival goers will be able to hear all their massive hits when they take to the stage.

Stereophonics founding member Richard Jones says, “We can’t wait to finally play Y Not again next summer - if the last time we performed there is anything to go by, next year’s festival will be great.

"Back in 2017 the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd who were up for a good time - I remember watching Slaves and Jake Bugg who were both on form. After a tough couple of years for everyone, it will be a very memorable weekend. See you there!”

Also on the bill for 2022 are four time BRIT award winners Manic Street Preachers who reached number one in the charts earlier this year with their new album The Ultra Vivid Lament.

The Vaccines and the The Levellers are also on the bill.

Justin Young, The Vaccines frontman, said: “In 2017, we sat backstage in torrential rain desperately hoping that we'd be allowed to play for everyone at Y Not.

"The gods decided it wasn't to be, and we left the festival as miserable as the weather. So we couldn't be happier that after a 5 year wait, we're finally getting the chance to right that wrong and bring the thunder ourselves…”

Further additions to the line-up include alternative R&B group Easy Life, Top 3 album selling artists Sea Girls, Mercury Prize nominees The Big Moon, the unstoppable Orla Gartland and punk trio Dream Wife. Late night performances include BRIT nominee Sigala and English DJ/producer Nathan Dawe, plus there’s loads of unstoppable UK talent across the weekend: Dinosaur Pile Up, Black Honey, The Reytons, The Futureheads, Yard Act, Billie Marten, Baby Queen, Do Nothing, Ferocious Dog, Liz Lawrence, The Hara, King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, Polar States and returning favourite, Mr Motivator.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, said: “After another tough year for festivals, we’re so excited to have everyone back at Y Not for the celebration we’ve all been waiting for.

We’ve got our most amazing line-up to date with three huge headliners, Stereophonics, Courteeners and Blossoms, plus some of the UK’s best new talent like Jade Bird, Larkins, Liz Lawrence and so many others. Thank you for continuing to support us, we can’t wait to see you all.”