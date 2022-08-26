Something for all at biggest Hope Show yet

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Show

The show will take place on bank holiday Monday (August 29) for the first time since before the covid pandemic.

Organised entirely by local volunteers, the show offers a great day out for all the family with something for everyone to enjoy.

The team are already hard at work at the showground, where they have been every evening in the week leading up to the show, to make sure the ground is perfectly prepared for the big day.

Stuart Fairfax, show chairman, said: “Families and Young Farmers Club members from across the Hope Valley and beyond gather to put together sheep pens, to erect signage, check fencing, lay out the rings and organise the lay out of the trade stands. It’s a huge amount of work but the community spirit is amazing.”

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the main ring will be host to a new exciting attraction, the Waldburg Shires show team who will be displaying a six-in-hand team of their stunning Shire horses. As part of this demonstration, there will also be a variety of agricultural implements from across the ages showcasing farming from yesteryear.

For those who like something a bit noisier, the Jamie Squibb Motorcycle team will make a return to the showground to demonstrate their breathtaking stunts throughout the day.

The cattle and sheep classes promise not to disappoint too.

John Bland, Livestock Secretary for Hope Show says entries have been as impressive as ever with over 600 sheep entered for more than 120 sheep classes and over 60 cattle.

John added: “I am delighted with the strength of the entries this year. We have over a hundred entries for one of our local breeds, the Whitefaced Woodland. Hope Show also hosts the Champion of Champion class for the Woodland and also the Derbyshire Gritstone.

“We are particularly pleased about the level of support we have had for our beef classes. We have impressive entries for the Limousin and Longhorn classes and we expect the Beef Interbreed class to be hotly contested at the end of the morning’s judging.

“It looks very promising for the next generation of sheep showing as we have 19 entries for the Hope Valley Young Farmers cade lamb young handler class, judged by this years’ President, Petra Bridgestock.

“It promises to be a very exciting day of judging, culminating in the Grand Parade of our Champions from all classes in the main ring.”

Show jumping and showing will return to Hope Show this year and with new classes in the programme, it promises to be a not to be missed occasion.

As well as the popular working hunter, in hand and ridden showing classes, this year there will be a ‘Retraining of Racehorses’ (RoR) showing class, judged by the well known rider and producer Jo Callwood. Kate White, Horse Secretary for Hope Show, says the ‘RoR’ classes are unique: “This year, for the first time, we have the increasingly popular Retraining of Racehorse classes both on the flat and over working hunter fences. These classes are for horses who have previously raced so have thoroughbred breeding.

“The classes are to show thoroughbreds off in a new light rather than just on the racecourse. The judge is looking for a sound, well conformed horse who has adapted to a new ‘job’ after racing.”

As well as the new classes, Kate says the traditional favourites with the crowd will be once again taking place in the main ring.

“The heavy horse classes are always great to watch as these beautiful working horses, turned out to the highest standard, can be seen with both the trade and agricultural turnouts. We will also have the fancy dress and the gymkana, which always provides some excitement to round off activities at the end of the afternoon.”