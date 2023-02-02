Ivor Novello winners Bombay Bike Club will get the party started early as the big name for the Thursday warm-up show on July 27.

BRIT Award winners Royal Blood, who will open the weekend, have a reputation for outstanding live shows, complete with high volume, scuzzy riffs and blustering energy. They’ll warm up for their massive Y Not headline show by touring with Muse around the UK and Europe. Royal Blood’s third album, Typhoons, arrived in 2021, seven years after their self-titled debut that earned them a Mercury Prize nomination.

One of Britain’s biggest live rock bands Kasabian will take to the stage on Saturday. Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter headline Y Not festival for the first time, armed with their high-octane new album, 2022’s The Alchemist’s Euphoria. Winning multiple awards for their live performances and consistently selling out tours, expect an amazing show fuelled by their trademark swagger.

Royal Blood, Kasabian (photo by Neil Bedford), Paul Weller (photo by Getty Images), clockwise from left, headline Y Not Festival at Pikehall from July 28-30, 2023

On Sunday night the incredible Paul Weller will close out the weekend, his first appearance at the festival and another huge headliner for the Y Not history books. Beginning his musical career by leading British punk-rock band The Jam, Weller went on to forge his own massively successful solo career. Weller has 16 solo studio albums, six No.1 albums and four BRIT Award wins.

Mercury Music Prize nominees Bombay Bicycle Club’s album Everything Goes Wrong debuted at number one in the UK Official Charts in 2020, following the group’s four-year hiatus. The band recently teased that they’re recording new music soon, meaning there could be some brand new material during their Y Not performance…

Playing alongside these headliners are The Wombats, whose fifth album 2022’s Fix Yourself, Not the World reached the top spot in the UK charts. Also, Manchester rock band and BRIT Award nominees James, plus Australian three-piece DMA’S.

Further additions to the line-up include pop star on-the-rise Maisie Peters, celebrated rockers The Charlatans, chart-topping icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor, boundary-pushing modern pop group Everything Everything, BRITs Rising Star nominee beabadoobee, BRIT Award winner Kate Nash, Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, and many more.

The festival site will include a family camping area and zone where all-day games, activities, magic shows and much more offer hours of fun for children of all ages.

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us last summer for what was our best event yet! We were so excited to be back, and can’t wait to do it all again this year. The support from festival-goers has been amazing, and we look forward to seeing you all in the rolling hills of the Peak District!”

