Review: Zoe Kyoti concert, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton

Zoe Kyoti is a contemporary folk/roots singer based in Manchester. She performed with her eight-piece band of innovative musicians including Olivia Moore on violin, John Ellis on piano and “baby piano” and guitarist/arranger Ulrich Elbracht.
By Mavis Kirkham
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Zoe Kyoti concert Pavilion Arts Centre, BuxtonZoe Kyoti concert Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton
Zoe Kyoti concert Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton

The songs were mainly from her album Wishbone. Merging blues, jazz, folk and world music, the songs covered a wide range of experiences and emotions.

She sang with great feeling and enthusiasm and the musicians showed their considerable skills and inventiveness.

The audience clearly included many of her committed fans and the performance was greatly enjoyed. Another example of the breadth and variety of the Buxton International Festival.

By Mavis Kirkham

