Zoe Kyoti concert Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton

The songs were mainly from her album Wishbone. Merging blues, jazz, folk and world music, the songs covered a wide range of experiences and emotions.

She sang with great feeling and enthusiasm and the musicians showed their considerable skills and inventiveness.

The audience clearly included many of her committed fans and the performance was greatly enjoyed. Another example of the breadth and variety of the Buxton International Festival.