Relive the music of musical duo with The Carpenters Story at Buxton Opera House

The Carpenters Story comes to Buxton Opera House in April

Audiences can enjoy an unforgettable evening with a tribute to pop’s most famous brother and sister duo, featuring over two hours of timeless pop classics thanks to The Carpenters Story.

The show, which is taking place on Thursday April 7, includes their most memorable songs, including We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of The World, Superstar, A Song For You, (They Long To Be) Close To You and many more.

During their short, 14-year career, The Carpenters became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The duo’s brand of melodic pop produced a record-breaking run of hit recordings on the US charts and left an indelible mark on the history of 20th century contemporary pop music.

In a 70s musical era more remembered for punk, prog rock and heavy metal, The Carpenters sold over 100 million soft-rock records. Now, nearly 50 years on, they are receiving the critical acclaim they richly deserve.

The Carpenters Story’s Producer and Musical Director Phil Aldridge explained: “Back in those days, I used to be a big rock music fan, but I found myself more and more drawn to the sound of the unique close harmonies on ‘Close To You’ as well as Richard Carpenter’s precise, lush musical arrangements.”

Some years later, after tiring of the endless rounds of gigs and tours as a professional musician and arranger, Phil decided to gather together his favourite musicians to recreate the fabulous music of The Carpenters and The Carpenters Story was born.

Twenty-five years later, the show is still touring the UK and Ireland, gathering a growing army of fans who appreciate the timeless music of this wonderful pop duo.

The Carpenters’ career ended tragically and prematurely in 1983, when Karen Carpenter died from heart failure, but their incredible songbook lives on in The Carpenters Story, a memorable evening featuring over two hours of pop classics.