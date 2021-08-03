Relive the magic of Buxton International Festival with a digital download

The summer festival was a huge success and now BIF Digital – a filmed archive of the best opera, music and books from 2021 - will be available to view online from today, Tuesday August, 3.

The festival’s CEO Michael Williams said: “The 2021 Buxton International Festival has been a great success this year and we are delighted to follow it up with our BIF Digital

programme from today enabling those people who were unable to join us in person to view highlights online at home or for those that came, the opportunity to watch favourite events all over again.”

A digitalised programme of events from the Buxton International Festival is available now

The package includes operas Acis & Galatea and Cendrillon and music from Roderick Williams and Susie Allan. Tabea Debus and Elizabeth Kenny and Fitzwilliam String Quartet are also some of the artists making the digital programme of events.

Book talks from authors who attended the two week July festival and have been digitalised include Andrew Marr, Matthew Parris, Richard Dawkins and Margaret MacMillan.

The special Buxton International Festival digital channel located on the festival’s website, allows ticket holders to view recordings of the live events via a variety of devices. Prices range from £5 for individual book events to £10 for concerts and operas and £40 for the full pack of 18 events.

For more information or to buy the BIF digital programme visit buxtonfestival.co.uk.