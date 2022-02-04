Recruitment day for volunteers at Buxton Opera House
Buxton’s beautiful opera house is one of the jewels of the town’s crown.
But it wouldn’t be able to operate without a dedicated team.
Volunteers are part of any theatre’s life blood and Buxton Opera House will be holding a recruitment day this Saturday, February 5 at 11am when there’ll be a chance to join their team of busy volunteers.
It’s a great opportunity to gain work experience in an exciting environment, to learn new skills, to meet new people and to make friends.
This year the theatre is looking to expand its bar and front of house teams and are looking for talented newcomers to join their amazing team.
The front of house operation is one of the most important roles in any theatre, and Buxton Opera House is looking for new team members to look after its audiences. The main duties will be meeting and greeting customers in venues, checking tickets and making sure that health and safety rules are followed.
The theatre is also looking for volunteers to help staff its busy bars. Experience is preferred but not essential as full training will be given. Theatre bars are very busy before the shows and in the intervals, so the theatre is looking for volunteers who don’t mind working under a bit of pressure.
One volunteer said: “I’ve been a volunteer at Buxton Opera House for over five years. It’s an absolute treat working in one of the most beautiful theatres in the country. I’ve learned many knew skills and met so many interesting people – I’m so glad I joined this fabulous team.”