Pop up cinema at Peak Cavern this Halloween

The cave is hosting films from October 21 to 31 as The Village Screen brings back its pop up cinema to the Hope Valley.

Movies set to be screened include The Shining, Addams Family Values and of course, Halloween.

The Village Screen said: “At The Village Screen pop-up cinema, we aim to create memorable experiences by combining classic films in incredible locations.

"We pair our cinema experiences with street food by some of the UK’s most talented food traders and music entertainment and amazing décor to really bring our events to life. “Throw in Halloween and what an epic location to enjoy your favourite horror classic than from the depths of a cave!”

They added: “Peak Cavern is one of the most unique and beautiful venues to work in and we are excited to be returning this Halloween to transform the cave into a stunning cinema experience.

"We will be screening eight classic horror films over two weekends this October, alongside delicious street food options and a drinks delivery service to cinema seats.”

The remaining programme is:

Addams Family Values – October 24, doors 5.30pm, film 7.30pm

Hocus Pocus – October 27, doors 6pm, film 8pm

Hocus Pocus – October 28, doors 5.30pm, film 7.30pm

Scream – October 29, doors 6pm, film 8pm

Beetlejuice – October 30, doors 5.30pm, film 7.30pm

Halloween (1978) – October 31, doors 5.30pm, film 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked in groups of two, three, four, five and six.