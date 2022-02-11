Platform 3 holding Buxton summer school with production of Matilda Jr

Matilda Jr will be performed in Buxton this summer

Based on the Roald Dahl novel, Matilda JR is adapted from the full-length musical and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show first opened in London’s West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013.

Featuring songs including “When I grow up” “Revolting Children” and “Naughty” Matilda JR tells the story of a young girl who has hidden talents which she uses to help out her school friends. Wickedly funny, this story celebrates children as individuals, encourages children to support one another and acknowledges that children have the right to be “a little bit naughty”.

Platform 3 is delighted to have been granted the rights to the amazing 60-minute Broadway version of this hugely popular musical, which will be performed at the Pavilion Arts Centre on August 12.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first-ever summer school, which will run from August 1 to 12, will be a fabulous fortnight rehearsing the show, followed by not one, but two public performances with parts for young people aged 9-16.

Matilda JR will be directed by Allie Spencer, Platform 3’s Learning and Engagement Manager together with the Platform 3 creative team, Musical Director Tom Newall and

Movement Director Kerry Allsop.

Allie’s directing credits include The Wind in the Willows, Bugsy Malone, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Grease, Animal Farm and The Princess and the Frog. Kerry is Platform 3’s Resident Choreographer. With an MA in Dance Making and Performance, Kerry runs the Platform 3 Contemporary Youth Dance Company and is starting a new piece this week for Buxton Opera House’s Making Space. She most recently choreographed all the dance content for the Platform 3 Launch on the Buxton Opera House stage.

They’ll be joined by the theatre’s technical and backstage wizards who will share their amazing expertise. This is a great opportunity to learn all about how a musical is put together from script to stage – and have lots of fun along the way.

Allie Spencer said: “I’m really excited about Matilda JR being Platform 3’s first summer school. It’s a fabulous story with wonderful songs that teach children and young people valuable messages about standing up for themselves and one another, and how they are not too young to make a difference in the world. The summer school will be a lot

of fun – a chance for the participants to learn new skills, improve their existing ones, make new friends – and have the opportunity to perform Matilda JR at the end of the fortnight.”

“Matilda JR is a shortened version of the West End production featuring all the well-known songs and characters but edited down for young people to perform. It’s going to be a very exciting fortnight and I can’t wait to work with Tom, Kerry and the young people who apply to take part. “

The summer school is open to young people aged between 9 – 16 and costs £220 per child. Places can be booked via the Buxton Opera HouseBox Office on 01298 72190 or on the website at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Some bursaries are available, for more information contact Kerry Allsop: [email protected]

Tickets for the performance cost £7. To buy tickets, call the Box Office on 01298 72190 or visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.