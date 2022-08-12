Packed programme for all to enjoy at New Mills Festival

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Mills Festival runs from September 9-25.

Running from September 9 to 25, the festival is bookended with music, opening with a very special performance from the energetic, soulful Zimbabwean singers and dancers Black Umfolosi, and closing with the hugely popular Folk Night; featuring rowdy ska band favourites the Galivantes and many other well loved local acts.

In between, the festival fortnight is packed with more incredible music, drama, exhibitions, talks and hands-on fun for all the community.

The theme for this year’s festival is Places and Spaces, inspired by the past and brought to life in the present.

New Mills was part of the High Peak King’s Forest, its roots in rock and its Places and Spaces inhabited by Forest Animals and given form by the ancient and mighty trees so organisers hope people will let their imagination run wild.

Patty Doran, festival director, said: “Local groups, organisers and venues have created a fantastic mix of music, farming, crafts, comedy, arts, talks, and even worm-based entertainment for everyone to enjoy.”

The lantern procession takes place on September 24, featuring impressive fire sculptures alongside spectacular illumination lanterns. Lantern workshops will run in the preceding weeks.

New for this year, video projections created by internationally-renowned video projection artists Illuminos will be on display.

Tickets for timed slots are required, with a minimum donation of £1. A street party follows, with street food, music, fire eaters, jugglers, stilt-walkers and more.

For the full duration of New Mills Festival, local businesses are taking part in Blooming New Mills with a floral theme.

A photography competition is being run by New Mills & District Volunteer Centre, with winning entries headed for inclusion in the 2023 calendar.

A new Family Group Art Exhibition will also be running from September (viewing by appointment), and the Woolly Wanderers local yarn bombers are crafting a Talking Space from the old phone box at the corner of Park Road / New Street.

In the spoken word category, learn about the history of local Spaces and Places with a talk by local man Mike Daniels speaking at the Shrub Club on Wednesday September 14.

Further afield, on September 21, Peak District resident James Ellson will be talking about soloing the Matterhorn. The Pride of the Peaks is again being visited by comedian Angela Bra for a night of raucous fun.

For fans of arts and crafts, the long-standing favourite Made in New Mills returns, and there is also a craft fair, an antique fair and The Light Within by High Peak Community Arts.

Music includes Remi Harris, Meliora Collective and the Scratch Choir being hosted by Spring Bank, St George’s Church is hosting a Festival of Choirs, and Paul Diello will be appearing at the town’s ‘sofa session’.

Home Farm, now in its second year of sowing, reaping, milling and baking, has a resident theatre company, Unfinished Business, for a week-long stay as part of this year’s project. Prepare for some intriguing events: Mush, Rest & Rise Again, The Bakery of Slow Ideas and Harvest Home.