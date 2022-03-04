Newton Faulkner coming to Buxton on UK tour

Newton Faulkner

Having shot to fame with his debut album Hand Built by Robots, featuring the songs Dream Catch Me, I Need Something and Teardrop, he has gone on to release a further six studio albums, as well as taking starring roles in West End shows.

But he’ll be going back to basics for the Feels Like Home tour, which kicks off in September.

“On the forthcoming UK tour, I’ll be focusing on the songs that work best with just a vocal and guitar part and no musical multitasking or loops,” says Newton.

"I’m sure there are some big songs I have never thought of stripping back, but the ones I can’t wait to play are Longshot, Against The Grain, I'm Not Giving Up Yet, Never Alone, Been Here Before, Waiting On You and obviously Feels Like Home. Most of these songs I very rarely play on tour!

“After the last tour – which was an immensely complicated setup, like flying a musical helicopter – this one will be really stripped back and minimal, like how I started. There’s definitely a power to that.”

True to his promise of transparency, the Feels Like Home tour also lifts the curtain on his touring infrastructure, with VIP tickets letting the Faulkner hardcore observe the technical prep, and guitar workshops unpicking his playing methods before the gig.

“There’s always so many questions,” he reasons, “and I started to think, ‘Well, why don’t we open up the process?’ So, people can come to the soundcheck and experience me prepare the show! Then there’ll be a workshop in the day, to suit all different levels of player.”

It’s a concept that flows into another of the songwriter’s biggest upcoming projects. As a noted alumnus of Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music – not to mention a seasoned tutor, workshop leader and bootcamp guest – the Newton Faulkner Guitar Academy set to launch later this year is a logical progression.

“Playing has made me so happy for so long and I want to pass that on,” he says. “But music theory is a huge topic and if you’re just thrown in, it puts a lot of people off. The Guitar Academy is about streamlining everything you need to have the most fun, work stuff out by ear and get deep in – but to the fun stuff – as quickly as possible.”

Tickets for Newton Faulkner at Buxton Opera House on Tuesday October 4 are on sale now.

Standard tickets are priced at £31 with a VIP meet and greet package available at £65.50.