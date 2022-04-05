New Mills Festival team calls on arts event organisers to submit proposals

The festival returns from Friday to Sunday, September 9-25, with the theme of ‘Places and Spaces’ and ambitions for a packed fortnight of entertainment for all, including community events, family fun, screenings, gigs, talks, walks, exhibitions and performances.

Spokesperson Alison Johnson said: “We rely on a fantastic mix of events from independent organisers, old and new to make up our highly successful festival programme.

“The schedule is already looking busy around the weekends, and we would love to see additional weekday evening activity organisers coming forwards.”

Bubblefest at New Mills Festival.

She added: “We’d be happy to discuss ideas with potential organisers – who should mail [email protected] if they’d like to explore things further.”

Anyone can apply to participate in the festival, but it is up to the applicant to check for any potential programme clashes, then find and book a venue before submitting a proposal.

Plans approved by the festival committee before Sunday, June 26, will be included in the 10,000 full colour programme brochures to be printed and distributed across the county, plus online and media marketing initiatives – but individual organisers will be responsible for arranging their own publicity materials, public liability insurance and ticketing.

For organisers interested in hosting an event wanting an event listed in the 2022 programme, further information is available at www.newmillsfestival.com.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help run the festival is invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, April 12. See facebook.com/NewMillsFestival for full details.

In the meantime, the festival team is teaming up with Nature New Mills to host the New Mills Nurtures Nature Trail over the weekend of May 7-8, kicking off with a town centre prom on the Saturday morning.

A trail booklet will provide a map and details of gardens and public spaces which can be visited during the weekend, and there will be lots of activities to help people learn what they can do to support local wildlife.

That will be followed by a festival gig by folk duo the Unthanks at the New Mills Art Theatre on Friday, May 20, and a producation of Twelfth Night by cycling theatre company the Handlebards on Wednesday, July 27.