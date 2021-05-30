New dates for The Manfreds and Georgie Fame live shows in Buxton and Sheffield

The Manfreds will tour to Sheffield and Buxton in the autumn of2021.

They will play at Sheffield City Hall on October 14 and Buxton Opera House on October 30. These dates have been rescheduled from 2020 – all original tickets remain valid.

Manfred Mann found success in the early Sixties with their breakout single 5-4-3-2-1, recorded for the TV pop show Ready Steady Go! The band went on to score three number one hits in the UK, as well as 13 more in the top ten. Their first number one Do Wah Diddy Diddy landed them in the vanguard of the British pop invasion of America alongside The Beatles and The Animals.

Following several more hits including Pretty Flamingo, a song which was often played by Bruce Springsteen during the early years of his career, and Bob Dylan’s Mighty Quinn, by the end of the Sixties, the band members had decided to pursue their own separate musical directions, resulting in the disbanding of Manfred Mann.

Fast forward 20 years later to 1991, several original members of the band reformed as The Manfreds, in celebration of Tom McGuinness’ 50th birthday and surrounding a compilation of Manfred Mann’s classic hits.

The all-star line-up features the original Manfred Mann singer Paul Jones alongside founding members Mike Hugg and Tom McGuinness. Also joining is Paul Jones’ 1966 replacement Mike d’Abo, responsible for penning the classic tracks Build Me Up Buttercup, and Handbags & Gladrags, most famously covered by Rod Stewart, Chris Farlowe and Stereophonics and used as the theme tune to the UK TV series The Office; as well as Simon Currie and Marcus Cliffe, who have previously worked with the likes of Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, and Rod Stewart, and drummer Rob Townsend, formerly of rock band Family.

The group will be performing some of their most loved songs, with their timeless hits Do Wah Diddy…, Pretty Flamingo, Sha La La, and, of course, 5-4-3-2-1 to be played alongside the individual hits that brought the artists solo success. This includes Mike d’Abo’s solo-penned hits and Paul Jones’ I’ve Been A Bad Bad Boy, as well as the McGuinness Flint classic When I’m Dead and Gone.

Paul Jones says, “Not only is it exciting to think that the Manfreds might actually be able to play together on tour again at last; that the great Georgie Fame will be back with us as well; that our friends and fans, starved of live music from us for so long, will refresh their memories with the real thing once more; but also that these loved, cherished and much-missed venues - and the people who work in and look after them - will once again host us and make us welcome!”

Joining The Manfreds is the iconic Georgie Fame. First shooting into the charts as the founding member of Georgie Fame & the Blue Flames, he went on to achieve three UK Number One singles Yeh Yeh, Get Away and The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde. ​﻿