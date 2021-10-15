Model railway exhibition returns to New Mills

There will be ten layouts and displays to look at when the New Mills and District Railway Modellers take over St George’s Parish Hall in New Mills on Saturday.

The team are excited to be getting back together as this is their first exhibition since March 2020.

Henry Kukiewicz, treasurer for the group, said: “We were really lucky we managed to hold our last exhibition two weeks before the country shut down for the first lockdown.

One of the many railway layouts on display at a previous exhibition

"But since then we have done everything online with virtual meetings. We only had our first face to face meeting a couple of weeks ago so everyone is really excited about putting on this exhibition at the weekend.”

During the past 18 months members have been working on their own displays and layouts so Henry says it will be great to see how everyone’s projects have developed in that time.

The group was formed back in 1974 to help raise funds for the proposed New Mills Swimming Pool. After the pool had been built, the members, having enjoyed the experience of staging the fundraising exhibitions, decided to carry on as New Mills and District Railway Modellers.

Their good work continues almost 50 years later as the event at the weekend is raising funds for St George’s Parish Hall.

The open day will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, October 16.

Admission for adults is £3 and children are free.