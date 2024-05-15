Are You Experienced will play the music of Jimi Hendrix at Winsterfest on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Three music festivals promoted by a Derbyshire company will bring bands and fans to the Peak District.

Rockers Reunited have organised Winsterfest, Buxton Blues and Rock The Peaks this spring and summer.

Winsterfest and Rock The Peaks will take place at Green View Farm, Pikehall, between Buxton and Matlock. Buxton Blues will be hosted at Greenlow Farm, Aldwark, Grange Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 11th annual Winsterfest offers 14 tribute and covers bands from Friday, May 24 until Sunday, May 26.

Whatever Oasis top the opening night’s bill with support from Queenesque, Landslide and Tick Tick Boom.

Are You Experienced will play the music of Jimi Hendrix as headliners of Saturday’s show. Scopyons, Hellbent Forever, Iron 2 Maiden and Dirty Ruby are the support acts.

A Foreigner’s Journey provide the closing set of Winsterfest on Sunday, supported by Tumblin Dice, Cult Fiction and Murder Of Crows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sixth edition of Buxton Blues offers a feast of live music from August 2 to 4. Chantel McGregor headlines the Friday night show, supported by Ramblin Preachers, Ashley Sherlock and Double Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brave Rival tops Saturday’s bill which includes performances by The Stumble, Vincent Flatts Final Drive, Redfish Blues and Sloe Train.

Xander and the Peace Pirates play out Buxton Blues on the Sunday. Catfish, Cry Baby & The Hoochie Coochie Boys, McHales Permanent Brew and Dirty Ruby provide the support.

Rock The Peaks offers 13 bands over the late summer bank holiday weekend, from August 23 to 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gorilla Riot, who hail from Manchester and play raucous bluesy rock and roll, head the Friday night line-up. Support will be provided by Volbeaten, who play the music of Volbeat, and Exhibit A who play rock through the ages.

Jayler, a high-energy rock band who supported Kira Mac on her tour this month, will be topping Saturday’s show. Support comes from Dog Of Two Head who cover Status Quo songs, Wizards of Oz who are the UK longest-running Ozzy Osbourne tribute band, Jamie and The Worried Men who play blues rock and Silas Crow who cover classic rock songs by The Doors, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple and many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Darker my Horizon bring hard rock tunes to Sunday’s headline spot. Twin Lizzy who cover Thin Lizzy songs, LA Vyper who specialise in 80s rock, Toto UK who play the music of Toto and Tin Man rock covers band will be the support bands.

There’s free camping from Friday to Sunday for all three festivals and £5 per night if you want to extend your stay to Thursday and Monday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adavance weekend tickets for Winsterfest or Rock The Peaks cost £50 each, young people 12-15 years – £25, children 0-11 years – free of charge. Advance day tickets Friday £15, Saturday and Sunday £25 each. Admission to Winsterfest will be £60 from May 26 and admission to Rock The Peaks will be £60 after August 22.

Buxton Blues advance weekend tickets cost £60 each, young people 12-15 years – £30, children 0-11 years – free of charge. Advance day tickets Friday £15, Saturday and Sunday £25 each. From August 1, admission will be £70.

Entry to the festivals are by wristbands only which are non refundable. To book, go to https://www.rockersreunited.co.uk/shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs are allowed on the festival sites but not in the marquee. Licensing laws prohibit customers from taking their own alcohol into the marquee.

Advertisement Hide Ad