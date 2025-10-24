Live at Leeds In The City: Final names added to Yorkshire festival bill

Essential new music showcase Live at Leeds In The City has announced the final instalment of artists performing at this year’s edition of the festival.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday 15 November, the festival is a celebration of the best new artists at the forefront of new music curation for nearly twenty-years.

This year’s event is gearing up to showcase over 100 artists for thousands of dedicated music fans across a dozen of Leeds’independent venues, bars and creative spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 50 new acts and artists added to the bill, including the likes of DIY ‘Britainicana’ outfit Westside Cowboy who perfectly blend traditional sun-soaked Americana with a wry, quintessentially British spirit on their debut EP ‘This Better Be Something Great’ co-released this August through tastemaker indie labels Nice Swan and Heist or Hit; sharp dressed Melbourne five-piece Radio Free Alice channel ‘80s indie perfection through a contemporary bittersweet lens as evidenced on their latest delicate yet danceable ‘Empty Words’ EP and all the dance moves, harmonies and heartbreak of Liverpool’s punk-rock pop band Girl Group whose recent singles ‘Yay! Saturday’ and ‘Rage Song’ have rightly caught the attention of 6Music’s New Music Fix.

Live at Leeds In The City is returning in November.

Also joining an already impressive and eclectic line up are fast-rising six-piece contemporary folk band Madra Salach who came together from various Dublin indie outfits and bonded over a shared love of the Irish folk canon to write thematically modern yet timeless slices of traditional Irish folk music and Sydney Minsky Sargeant who, having released a series of critically acclaimed albums and EPs as the frontman of Working Men’s Club, has recently shared an album of songs under his own name for the first time.

Written across years spent as a teenager growing up in Todmorden, West Yorkshire up to the present day; ‘Lunga’ is a sparkling, tender and fearless solo debut from the formerly formidable frontman.

These acts and more complete one of the biggest Live at Leeds: In The City editions to date that already boasts artists including the US-born neo-soul singer songwriter Jalen Ngonda, the meteoric Nottingham alt-country quartet Divorce, indie pop queen and 6Music mainstay Katy J Pearson, electro-punk tearaways Fat Dog, New York experimental house music duo Fcukers, Fat Possum-signed indie rockers Honeyglaze, Welsh punk rock whirlwind Panic Shack, stalwart surrealist postpunks Warmduscher, Leeds’ own dance rock sextet Adult DVD and so many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also announced is an exciting new partnership with Yorkshire-based emerging talent development program Launchpad which will open up the Live at Leeds stage to the region’s up and coming artists, giving them a vital platform to get their music heard and seen by industry experts and thousands of potential new fans.

Launchpad have been offering opportunities and support for emerging artists, musicians, producers, composers and music professionals in the Yorkshire region since 2019, providing tailored industry mentoring, training and connections as well as funding towards recording and live opportunities.

The artist submissions application form and more details on the partnership can be found HERE

An innovator of the multi-venue festival format in the UK, Live at Leeds will once again take up residence in some of the cities most recognisable and beloved venues including The Brudenell Social Club, Belgrave Music Hall, Oporto, Leeds University Union and more with the full venue list to be revealed soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2007, Live at Leeds has become one of the country's most recognisable and important festivals dedicated to championing new artists.

An important stop on the careers of thousands of musicians, in its storied history the festival has notably hosted early performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The 1975, George Ezra and countless others.

Tickets for Live At Leeds In The City are available now.

Most recently announced artists (A-Z)

3lijah, Adore, Afrobaby, April Tapes, Brodie Milner, Broken Narrative, Cherry Seraph, Child of Prague, CLITSPIT, Clothesline From Hell, Darcie T, ELLIS-D, Elia Tome, Flat Number Two, Fuzz Lightyear, Girl Group, Glass Frogs, Harry Lyon, Hitlist, Honest Work, Hylur, Isabel, Isak Benjamin, Kenzo Jae, Kindelan, Kora Korder, Lavelle, Lissy Taylor, Lois, LONG ISLAND, Lover's Skit, Madra Salach, Marnie Glum, Marti Perramon, Matt-Felix, No Cameo, Radio Free Alice, Romy Taylor, Roscoe Roscoe, Rouk3n, Silver Tongued Rascals, SLAG, SOMOH, Sydney Minsky Sargeant, The North, The Stingrays, THEATRE, Thistle, Tommy Ashby, Twinsize, Westside Cowboy, Zoe Cure.

Previously announced (A-Z):

Aaron Rowe, Adult DVD, Aleksiah, Annie-Dog, Arkayla, Babymorocco, Betty Taylor, Billianne, Bino Bames, BLEECH, Bold Love, CATTY, Chartreuse, Charlie Pittman, Corbon Amodio, DellaXOZ, Dermot Henry, Déyyess, Divorce, Dolder, Dove Ellis, Du Blonde, Fat Dog, Fcukers, Fletchr Fletchr, Flipturn, florence road, Formal Sppeedwear, Goodnight Louisa, Grace Gachot, hey, nothing, Honeyglaze, Hot Stamp, HotWax, Humane The Moon, Isaac Roux, Jack Dean, Jalen Ngonda, Joe Chandler, Jon Poppii, Katy J Pearson, Kean Kavanagh, Keo, Keyside, KuleeAngee, Last Train, Leonie Biney, Louis Oliver, M60, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Monster Florence, Morn, MT Jones, Neon Dreams, Nxdia, Paige Kennedy, Panic Shack, Pem, Punchbag, Quiet Man, Reece Bibby, RIP Magic, Ruby Roberts, Runo Plum, Saint Clair, samxemma, Scarlett Loran, Scustin, Sean Trelford, Silver Gore, So Good, Sofia & The Antoinettes, Steelers, Teethin, The Clause, The Covasettes, The Family Battenberg, The Man The Myth The Meatslab, The New Cut, The Orchestra (For Now), The Rolling People, The Rooks, Tooth, TV For Cats, Warmduscher, Whitelands, Will Paquin, Will Parker, Witch Post, Wyatt, Yes And Maybe, Yuneki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Hubbard, Promoter, Live at Leeds said: “It’s so great getting our full Live at Leeds: In The City 2025 line up out there, with exciting new additions like Westside Cowboy, Girl Group and Sydney Minsky Sargeant being the icing on the cake!

“We’re also thrilled to be working so closely with our friends over at Launchpad on our new artist submussions programme.

"Live at Leeds has always been built on showcasing the very best new music coming out of our city and, with the incredible support that Launchpad provide to emerging musicians in the region, the programme lets us give vital opportunities to even more up and coming artists."

For full programme, tickets and more head to: