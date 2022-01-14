Latest Spider-Man and The Matrix films among those coming to Buxton Cinema

This weekend the cinema at the Pavilion Arts Centre will be screening the latest Spider-Man movie No Way Home, while next weekend The Matrix Resurrections is the main event.

There are also a number of other films set to be screened throughout the month, from heartwarming dramas to action and adventure.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has received rave reviews since its release in December, and is currently sitting eighth on the all-time global box office chart.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Matrix Resurrections will be on at Buxton Cinema next weekend

In the latest installament of the franchise, the friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the challenges of being a super hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, Jon Favreau and more, Spider-Man:No Way Home (rated 12A) will be showing at Buxton Cinema on Saturday January 15 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday January 16 at 4.30pm.

Eighteen years after the last film in the Matrix series was released, Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections.

The eagerly awaited movie, from visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski is the fourth film in the franchise, and also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix Resurrections (rated 15) will be shown on Friday January 21 at 7.30pm, Saturday January 22 at 4pm and Sunday January 23 at 1pm.

Other highlights this month include two Buxton Film showings – Petite Maman (rated U) on Monday January 17 and I Never Cry (rated 15) on Monday January 24.

The Humans, based on a Tony Award winning play, is the debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam. See it on January 22 at 7.30pm and January 23 at 4.30pm.

National Theatre Live will present Leopoldstadt, a new play by Tom Stoppard, on January 27 at 7pm and The King’s Man is set to be screened on Saturday January 29 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday January 30 at 4.30pm.