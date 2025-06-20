Jamie Webster, Somebody's Child and more join James and Ocean Colour Scene for Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield's grand finale

The final line-up has now been confirmed for the Sunday night of Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield, with a host of rising stars and fan favourites completing what promises to be a stunning closing show on Sunday 31st August at Don Valley Bowl.

James, one of Britain’s most enduring and beloved live acts, will headline the night with a set packed full of classics and new material alike. With over 25 million albums sold and a catalogue that spans generations, fans are told to expect mass singalongs to anthems like Sit Down, Laid, and Getting Away With It (All Messed Up).

Joining them are already announced Britpop icons Ocean Colour Scene, globally renowned for their classic 90s album Mosley Shoals, as well as West Yorkshire's indie finest, Embrace and the iconic Sleeper.

Sleeper burst onto the UK music scene in the mid-’90s with a string of Top 10 albums and era-defining singles like “Inbetweener”, “Sale of the Century”, and “Statuesque”.

Somebody's Child. Pic: Graham Noble

Fronted by the charismatic Louise Wener, the band became a key voice of the Britpop movement. Following a triumphant return to the stage in 2017, Sleeper have since released acclaimed new material and continue to thrill audiences with a setlist spanning classic hits and fresh fan favourites.

The newly announced Jamie Webster will no doubt go down a treat with his fans in South Yorkshire. The Liverpool singer-songwriter known for his modern working-class folk anthems, is also confirmed. Fresh off a sold-out headline tour, Webster’s socially-charged lyrics and everyman delivery have earned him a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim.

Breakout Irish indie outfit Somebody’s Child, festival favourite Freddie Halkon, and a dynamic wave of new talent including Arkayla, Casino, Chanel Yates, Frankie Beetlestone, Lady Of Mars, Matt Felix, The Kairos, The North, Weave, and Work In TV complete the line-up with the likes of The Lilacs and Sonni Mills also on the bill – offering a brilliant mix of fresh sounds and future stars across the day.

Organisers have also confirmed that Cast, previously announced for the Sunday, will no longer appear due to their tour commitments supporting Oasis.

Ali O’Reilly, Festival Director, said: “The final show day should always be something special – and this one really is. James are true icons, and when you add in Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Jamie Webster, Sleeper, Somebody’s Child and the rest of this incredible line-up, it’s the perfect way to end five days of music and madness in Sheffield. We’re proud to champion both the legends and the next wave of artists – that’s what Rock N Roll Circus is all about.”

Highlights include:

Three stages including the Discovery Stage & BBC Introducing Stage

Over 60 artists

VIP Greggs Area with late-night DJs, posh loos, private bars & merch

Circus performances

Workshops, cocktail bars, and the best food village yet.

KEY DATES:

Wednesday 27th August – SOLD OUT – Queens of the Stone Age Thursday 28th August – Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, Shame & more Friday 29th August – Bryan Adams, Melanie C, Newton Faulkner, Cassyette & more Saturday 30th August – Reverend & The Makers, Groove Armada, Carl Barat & Peter Doherty & more Sunday 31st August – James, Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Jamie Webster, Somebody’s Child & more