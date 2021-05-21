Interactive whodunnit game coming to the streets of Buxton

CluedUpp is the new interactive game which will see people take to the streets of Buxton and solve the latest murder mystery.

The storyline takes teams of up to six people on a journey all over town, hunting down virtual witnesses and locating vital clues to crack the case and ultimately bring down “The Ripper”.

CluedUpp's founder, Tref Griffiths said: “Due to the success of our previous events, we've come up with a truly thrilling outdoor experience that will keep gamers on their toes! In the

A new intractive murder mystery game is heading to the streets of Buxton next month

new version of our game, wannabe sleuth’s will be able to test out their detective skills and see if they have what it takes to crack the case.”

The whodunnit game has been played by half a million people in almost 800 locations.

Taking place entirely via the CluedUpp smartphone app, the game is available on both iOS and Android - all you need in order to take part is a phone and a team of 6 detectives to

compete in the race to unravel the mystery on Saturday June, 5 between 9am and 2pm.

The game takes around three hours to complete. Fancy dress is encouraged and there will be prizes for the best dressed team.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, costing £36 for a team of 6 adults, under 16s play for free, and can be purchased via the CluedUpp website.

For more information: https://www.cluedupp.com/products/the-ripper-buxton.