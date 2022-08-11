High Peak youngsters to perform new show in Buxton

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters at the Tall Tales summer school

The youngsters, aged from eight upwards, have been working with High Peak Community Arts on ideas for a live show since the Easter Creative Camp and during teatime sessions in Fairfield and Gamesley, have been learning new skills in instrumental playing and creative writing. More than 50 young people have also been involved in the Tall Tales summer school.

Now, from all the young people’s ideas, a new show Aunty’s Antidote, has been created, which will be performed at St Anne’s Parish Centre, Buxton, at 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday August 15.

Those involved have worked with professional musicians, writers, dancers, artists, filmmakers and a VR artist to create all the elements of the show. There will be theatre, songs, dance and live projections to create the strange world of Zmirvovke Island.

High Peak Community Arts project manager, Sophie Mackreth, said: “Thanks to the combination of funding we get from Youth Music and the Holiday Activity Fund we’ve been able to welcome a much bigger intake of young people this year – we have people from Gamesley, Glossop, Hayfield, New Mills, Whaley Bridge, Buxton and Ukraine taking part – and meeting other young people from different towns is a big part of the experience!”

The summer school is an inclusive provision open to all young people over 8, with many signing up from HPCA’s Saturday filmmaking club for young people with additional needs.

Sophie added: “It’s really important that we open up access to the arts for young people who sometimes struggle to access mainstream provision. Every young person has a lot of potential and it’s great to see them support each other with the skills they have, and learn ones!”

Tickets for Aunty’s Antidote are priced at £5 (£3 concessions) and are available at www.highpeakarts.org, and Scrivener’s Bookshop (no booking fee).