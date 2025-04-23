High Peak singer-songwriter Hannah Brine releases first single from debut album

One Precious Life is released on April 25th

Singer songwriter Hannah Brine, based in High Peak is releasing her new single “One Precious Life” on Friday April 25th. A toe-tapping samba, the upbeat feel-good song has a more serious underlying message about grasping every day we have, and is the first single from Hannah’s forthcoming debut album “Blue Sky Now”.

Hannah says “I lost a friend last year and I spent a lot of time afterwards thinking about what's really important. I was out in the Netherlands writing with my co-writer Michael, and wanted to write something about how we only have one precious life, it’s all we get - and the song just came out. It’s an upbeat reminder to always make the most of life”.

Inspired by the Great American Songbook, with a voice & song writing style likened to Carole King, Norah Jones and Rumer, Hannah writes & performs lush ballads & lively jazz anthems, telling tales of growth & change, of life & loss, all destined to be modern classics.

Hannah’s album, “Blue Sky Now”, features ten new songs, all written or co-written by Hannah, many in collaboration with renowned songwriter Michael Garvin, who has had twenty-three number 1 hits in his career, including for George Benson, J Lo and Tammy Wynette.

Hannah Brine

Hannah said “Michael’s songwriting heritage is second to none, with so many number 1 hits. We also share a love of jazz and classic songs. We met on a writing camp a few years ago when he was chosen to be my mentor. We’ve written lots of songs together since and it was a challenge to choose only the best ten for the album. The songs on “Blue Sky Now” are the ones that I feel most represent me and my life experiences.”

Hannah is also taking the songs from “Blue Sky Now” on the road, touring from April 25th playing over 20 dates up and down the country, including supporting Rumer at the Buxton Opera House as part of Buxton International Festival and two gigs at Buxton Fringe (where she was awarded Best Solo Vocal in 2024) in July, a gig in Glossop on May 3rd, performing in Manchester at Bridgewater Hall and the Central Library, and gigs in London including a special one-off acoustic gig and CD signing at Rough Trade’s central London store.

The album has been produced by guitarist Jamie McCredie, and features world class musicians including Jamie Safir (piano), Ian King (bass) & Chris Draper (drums).

Hannah says: “The band sound so wonderful on the recording, and it’s so amazing to hear songs that started life with just me at the piano now re-imagined with a full band, and string parts. It has a lot of that jazz lushness which I love, growing up listening to classic Ella Fitzgerald recordings. It’s going to be an utter thrill to give these songs life in front of new audiences. I just can’t wait.”

Although “Blue Sky Now” is Hannah’s first album, she has been writing & releasing her songs successfully for a number of years across a range of genres. Hannah co-wrote and provided lead vocals on the 2022 single “You and I” with DJ Ciaran McAuley & Roger Shah, which topped the global trance charts, and has also written a number of pieces of choral music, including Winter Lark, a song for lockdown which was featured on Scala FM. She works as a session singer & singing teacher and is also an inspirational choir conductor with seven choirs in her choir family, including Bollington Singers, High Peak Singers and Didsbury Singers.

Hannah’s single “One Precious Life” is released on April 25th, and “Blue Sky Now” is released on June 27th, on all platforms.