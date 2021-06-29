High Peak Orchestra returns for Buxton Fringe concert with Vaughan Williams classic for troubled times

The centrepiece of the concert at St John’s Church, on St John’s Road, on Saturday, July 10, will be a performance of The Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams.

Conductor David Chatwin said: “We chose this piece not only because its a very well loved piece of music but it will be reflecting the new awareness of nature around us that we have all experienced during this pandemic.

“It was also written in very troubled times at the outbreak of the First World War and revised as life was slowly beginning to return to normal in 1919.”

Members of the High Peak Orchestra in concert at St John's Church, Buxton.

He added: “I hope people will come to share our love of music and nature as we slowly emerge from our enforced isolation.”

The programme will be completed by renditions of Edward Elgar’s Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Sinfonietta for Wind by Joachim Raff, and the Lucio Silla Overture by Johann Sebastian Bach.

The soloist will be Savva Zverev, a highly talented young Russian violinist who studied at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

To ensure the audience’s safety and comfort, the concert will last one hour with no interval, and the seating plans for audience and orchestra have been designed to support social distancing and minimising contact.

Conductor David Chatwin.

Tickets cost £10, accompanied children can get in for free. To book in advance, write to [email protected] or call 07786 782192.