High Peak gig guide: Where you can hear live music this weekend

Here’s our latest gig guide featuring live music in the High Peak.

If you’ve got a gig or open mic night coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley that you would like to feature in our free gig guide, please email the details to [email protected] or message us on Facebook.

REGULAR EVENTS

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.

*Bryn’s open mic night at the Old Sun Inn, Buxton on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 9pm.

FRIDAY APRIL 8

*Piano Trio – coffee concert, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm. Tickets £7 in advance, £10 on the door, book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/648391 or call the box office on 01298 72190.

*Twisted Lick – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SATURDAY APRIL 9

*Tony Maloney and the Lonely Ponies – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Fuzzy Felt – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*John Parsons & Beate Toyka – cello and piano recital, Buxton United Reformed Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50, https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/681991 or call 01298 72190.

SUNDAY APRIL 10

*Gin and jazz – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.