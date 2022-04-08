High Peak gig guide: Where you can hear live music this weekend
Fancy hearing some live music this weekend?
Here’s our latest gig guide featuring live music in the High Peak.
If you’ve got a gig or open mic night coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley that you would like to feature in our free gig guide, please email the details to [email protected] or message us on Facebook.
REGULAR EVENTS
*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.
*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.
*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.
*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.
*Bryn’s open mic night at the Old Sun Inn, Buxton on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 9pm.
FRIDAY APRIL 8
*Piano Trio – coffee concert, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm. Tickets £7 in advance, £10 on the door, book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/648391 or call the box office on 01298 72190.
*Twisted Lick – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
SATURDAY APRIL 9
*Tony Maloney and the Lonely Ponies – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.
*Fuzzy Felt – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
*John Parsons & Beate Toyka – cello and piano recital, Buxton United Reformed Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50, https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/681991 or call 01298 72190.
SUNDAY APRIL 10
*Gin and jazz – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.
*Music and majesty – Buxton Musical Society, celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, St John’s Church, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £12, book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/713191 or call 01298 72190.