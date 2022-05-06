High Peak gig guide: Where you can enjoy live music this weekend

Here are the details of the gigs taking place in the High Peak this weekend.

If you have a gig or open mic night coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley that you want to feature in our free gig guide, please email the details to [email protected]

REGULAR EVENTS

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steeleye Span play at Buxton Opera House on Monday, May 9.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge, on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.

*Bryn’s open mic night at the Old Sun Inn, Buxton, on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 9pm.

FRIDAY MAY 6

*Coldflame – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm

SATURDAY MAY 7

*Will Hawthorne – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 7.30pm.

*Peter Mylett – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Afterhours – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SUNDAY MAY 8

*The Sunday Buskstop – with Dawson Dean, The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 12noon to 2pm, free entry.

*The Robert Cray Band – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £38-£44, book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/the-robert-cray-band-2022 or call 01298 72190.

MONDAY MAY 9