High Peak gig guide: Where you can enjoy live music this weekend

Here are the details of the gigs taking place in the High Peak this weekend.
REGULAR EVENTS
*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.
*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.
*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge, on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.
*Bryn’s open mic night at the Old Sun Inn, Buxton, on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 9pm.
FRIDAY MAY 6
*Coldflame – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm
SATURDAY MAY 7
*Will Hawthorne – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 7.30pm.
*Peter Mylett – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.
*Afterhours – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
SUNDAY MAY 8
*The Sunday Buskstop – with Dawson Dean, The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 12noon to 2pm, free entry.
*The Robert Cray Band – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £38-£44, book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/the-robert-cray-band-2022 or call 01298 72190.
MONDAY MAY 9
*Steeleye Span – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £25.50-£27.50, book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/steeleye-span or call 01298 72190.