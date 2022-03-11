High Peak gig guide: Where you can enjoy live music this weekend

Here’s our latest gig guide for March 11 and 12.

If you have a gig or open mic night coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley that you’d like to feature in our free gig guide, simply email the details to [email protected] or message us on our social media channels - Facebook or Instagram.

REGULAR EVENTS

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.

*Bryn’s open mic night at the Old Sun Inn, Buxton on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 9pm.

FRIDAY MARCH 11

*Tommy Emmanuel – plus special guest Jerry Douglas, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £36 to £41.50. Book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/500991 or call 01298 72190.

*Monkey Fingers – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SATURDAY MARCH 12

*Basin Street Jazz and Blues – The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 advance or £12 on the door (if available). Book at the gallery, call 01298 937375 during opening hours, or see wegottickets.com/event/537959.

*Buxton Live Acts Revue – featuring Purple Cloud of Funk, Will Hawthorne, Voices 3 and Rose Amongst Thorns, Buxton Opera House, 7pm. Tickets £9.50, https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/630191 or call 01298 72190.

*Legacy – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*Rock Back The Clock – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.