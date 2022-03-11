High Peak gig guide: Where you can enjoy live music this weekend
There are several chances to catch some live music in the High Peak this weekend.
Here’s our latest gig guide for March 11 and 12.
If you have a gig or open mic night coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley that you’d like to feature in our free gig guide, simply email the details to [email protected] or message us on our social media channels - Facebook or Instagram.
REGULAR EVENTS
*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.
*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.
*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.
*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.
*Bryn’s open mic night at the Old Sun Inn, Buxton on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 9pm.
FRIDAY MARCH 11
*Tommy Emmanuel – plus special guest Jerry Douglas, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £36 to £41.50. Book at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/500991 or call 01298 72190.
*Monkey Fingers – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
SATURDAY MARCH 12
*Basin Street Jazz and Blues – The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 advance or £12 on the door (if available). Book at the gallery, call 01298 937375 during opening hours, or see wegottickets.com/event/537959.
*Buxton Live Acts Revue – featuring Purple Cloud of Funk, Will Hawthorne, Voices 3 and Rose Amongst Thorns, Buxton Opera House, 7pm. Tickets £9.50, https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/630191 or call 01298 72190.
*Legacy – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
*Rock Back The Clock – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.
*Pinked Floyd – New Mils Art Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsarttheatre/t-jgpoan.