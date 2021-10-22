High Peak gig guide - this is where you can enjoy live music this week
Here’s your High Peak gig guide for this week.
REGULAR EVENTS –
*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.
*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 22
*Live piano covers with Rachel Steadman – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 7pm.
*Twisted Lick – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
*The Legends of American Country – Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £24.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/488191 or call 01298 72190.
*Richard Haslam – The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7pm (doors 6.30pm), £8 https://www.wegottickets.com/event/526320/.
SATURDAY OCTOBER 23
*Groovecake – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
*Danni B – female vocalist, The New Inn, Buxton, 9pm.
*Eclectic – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.
SUNDAY OCTOBER 24
*Sunday gin and jazz – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm
*Abba Forever in concert – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £24.50-£26.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/453991 or call 01298 72190.
THURSDAY OCTOBER 28
*Piano recital – Juanjo Blazquez Garre plays Mozart, Beethoven and Rachmaninov, Buxton United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, 2pm-3pm. Tickets £5 on the door. Text 07952 193521 to reserve a place.
If you have a gig or open mic night in the High Peak or Hope Valley that you want to feature in our gig guide, email the details to [email protected]