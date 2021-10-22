High Peak gig guide - this is where you can enjoy live music this week

REGULAR EVENTS –

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

High Peak gig guide

FRIDAY OCTOBER 22

*Live piano covers with Rachel Steadman – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 7pm.

*Twisted Lick – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*The Legends of American Country – Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £24.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/488191 or call 01298 72190.

*Richard Haslam – The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7pm (doors 6.30pm), £8 https://www.wegottickets.com/event/526320/.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 23

*Groovecake – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*Danni B – female vocalist, The New Inn, Buxton, 9pm.

*Eclectic – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 24

*Sunday gin and jazz – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm

*Abba Forever in concert – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £24.50-£26.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/453991 or call 01298 72190.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 28

*Piano recital – Juanjo Blazquez Garre plays Mozart, Beethoven and Rachmaninov, Buxton United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, 2pm-3pm. Tickets £5 on the door. Text 07952 193521 to reserve a place.