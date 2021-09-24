High Peak gig guide - this is where you can enjoy live music this week

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24

Purple Cloud of Funk – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm Shovel Dance Collective – Torr Vale Mill, New Mills, 7pm to 11pm. With special guests from Twisted Trees, and with support from Birte Paulsen. Tickets £8 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsfestival. Part of New Mills Festival. Purple Zeppelin – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £21.50-£23.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/452791 or call 01298 72190.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Here's where you can enjoy live music in the High Peak this week

Legacy – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm. Roving Crows – Torr Vale Mill, New Mills, 7pm to 11pm. With support from Tony Maloney and the Lonely Ponies. A New Mills Festival fundraiser. Tickets £13 advance, £15 on the door – https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsfestival. Part of New Mills Festival. Stacey Rhodes – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm. The Floyd Effect – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £18.50-£20 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/515991 or call 01298 72190.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26

Folk Night V featuring Gallivantes – Torr Vale Mill, New Mills, 7pm to 11pm. Celebrate the closing of New Mills Festival with Galivantes, Lazlo Baby, The Gally Canters and Gypsy Jazz. Tickets £11 https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsfestival/new-mills-festival-weekender-folk-night-v/e-jvxbel.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27

The ELO Experience – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £28 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/551391 or call 01298 72190.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30

Fastlove – A tribute to George Michael, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £28, https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/530191 or call 01298 72190.