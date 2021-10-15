High Peak gig guide - here's where you can enjoy live music this week

High Peak gig guide

REGULAR EVENTS –

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15

*Plan Bee – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm

*Live piano with Sarah Winton – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 8pm.

*Harbottle and Jonas – The Beacon album tour, The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7.30pm (Doors 7pm). Priced £10 advance /£12 on the door. Booking: www.wegottickets.com/event/525471.

*Harewood Artists and Adrian Kelly – part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £25 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/583791 or call 01298 72190.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16

*Monkey Finger – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*Radio Memphis and the Mississippi Horns – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Louis Devere – male vocalist, The New Inn, Buxton, 9pm.

*Martin Roscoe – pianist, part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 10am. Tickets £20 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/598991 or call 01298 72190.

*BIF Chamber Ensemble: Corran Quartet – part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 12.30pm. Tickets £20 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/583991 or call 01298 72190.

*The XPQ (Xenopoulos, Price Quartet) – part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £25 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/584391 or call 01298 72190.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17

*The Hayes Sisters – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.

*The Snake Davis Band – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/553192 or call 01298 72190.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 21