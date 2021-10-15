High Peak gig guide - here's where you can enjoy live music this week
Here’s your High Peak gig guide for the next few days.
REGULAR EVENTS –
*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.
*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 15
*Plan Bee – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm
*Live piano with Sarah Winton – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 8pm.
*Harbottle and Jonas – The Beacon album tour, The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7.30pm (Doors 7pm). Priced £10 advance /£12 on the door. Booking: www.wegottickets.com/event/525471.
*Harewood Artists and Adrian Kelly – part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £25 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/583791 or call 01298 72190.
SATURDAY OCTOBER 16
*Monkey Finger – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
*Radio Memphis and the Mississippi Horns – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.
*Louis Devere – male vocalist, The New Inn, Buxton, 9pm.
*Martin Roscoe – pianist, part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 10am. Tickets £20 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/598991 or call 01298 72190.
*BIF Chamber Ensemble: Corran Quartet – part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 12.30pm. Tickets £20 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/583991 or call 01298 72190.
*The XPQ (Xenopoulos, Price Quartet) – part of the Big BIF Weekend, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £25 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/584391 or call 01298 72190.
SUNDAY OCTOBER 17
*The Hayes Sisters – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.
*The Snake Davis Band – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/553192 or call 01298 72190.
THURSDAY OCTOBER 21
*Royal Rock Night with George – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.