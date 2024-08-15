HiFi Sean and David McAlmont team up once again for stunning new album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HiFi Sean and David McAlmont have paired up once more to release their stunning new album Daylight, which hits the racks on August 16.

Released on LP, CD and DL, it follows their acclaimed 2023 debut Happy Ending and the exhilarating journey of twelve songs on new release Daylight celebrates, expresses and explores the colours and feel of summer.

It will be the first of two albums with the nocturnal sister album Twilight set to be released on Valentines Day next year.

Daylight represents a significant moment in Hifi Sean and David McAlmont’s partnership. It was produced in a remarkable burst of collaborative energy, with both composers channeling and sharing.

HiFi Sean and David McAlmont have teamed up again for new album Daylight.

The writing, at times, seemed to guide the material with its own momentum.

On Sad Banger, one of the album’s 12 tracks, HiFi Sean said: “It’s a personal DJ terminology I use when I play uplifting euphoric melancholy pumpers in a set – play me the sad old bangers.

“David in the studio asked me how my set was the previous night to which I replied I was in a mood to play lots of ‘sad bangers’ all night.

“He had never heard this description before.

“Next day, the music had a new fancy overcoat.

“I love that the term might now be introduced by us into the public domain.”

Album track listings:

DAYLIGHT

SUN COME UP

COALITION

YOU ARE MY

MEANTIME

GOLDEN HOUR

SAD BANGER

USB - USC

SUMMERY

LIVING THINGS

CELEBRATE

THE SHOW

The sound evolved within a specific set of deep influences, points of reference and inspiration to both artists for many years: club sounds, gospel, new wave, synth pop and soul.

Not just sounds of the past reproduced, but contemporary, crystal fresh, future-facing and utopian in spirit and intellect.

These are influences that have been cherished, dug into, lived in, loved, empathised with down to the bones, to the molecular specifics, to a level where emotion is the nexus of everything.

Inside that dedication and focus, there are communications, encounters and rewards to disturb the very fabric of a listener’s reality: frustration, hope, love, loss, memory, the resilience of the spirit.

Sounds that hold comfort and solace close; music that arouses joy, sustains elation, living and wild abandon. All accumulated into a sound that is so alive, a living thing.