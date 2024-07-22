On Friday evening, 650 revellers packed into the Peak Cavern to witness a masterful singing performance from one of Britain’s finest singer songwriters in Newton Faulkner.

The Cavern, affectionately known as The Devils Arse, is the largest cave entrance in Britain and is classed as an open-air venue and it couldn’t be more befitting for Faulkner who can take an audience

of any size and make you feel like he is personally singing to you.

Newton was supported by Scottish folk singer NATI, who soon gained the approval of the crowd with her natural wit, endearing charm and exquisite vocals. Heard it All Before, Older and Stay were particular crowd- pleasers along with a stirring rendition of Caledonia- Dougie MacLean’s 1977 ballad.

At 8.30pm, Faulkner walked onto the stage to a rapturous applause and swiftly opened up with Pulling Teeth, Smoked Ice Cream and 2019 hit Take What You Want.

Newton then played I Need Something- the first song that was released from his 2007 debut album Hand Built by Robots and he then followed this up with Wild- a 2023 release which had the fans singing and swaying in unison.

Clouds, provided the perfect opportunity for some crowd participation as Faulkner split the cave into two halves- the fans duly obliged and were in fine voice echoing the catchy number inside the cave.

As he often does, Faulkner veered from the set list to perform Massive Attacks’ Teardrop before beginning to take requests from the crowd where he sang quirky number Full Fat before Finger Tips, Brick by Brick and the anthemic Dream Catch Me had the crowd enthusiastically singing the heartfelt lyrics with great gusto.

Gone In the Morning and Newton’s trademark cover of Bohemian Rhapsody had the cave-dwelling revellers at fever pitch before drawing proceedings to a close with Write It On Your Skin- ensuring that the capacity crowd walked back through Castleton singing and humming the catchy chorus with beaming smiles after witness a sleek, polished performance from one of the best British folk singers to grace a stage.

