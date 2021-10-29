Gig guide: Here is where you can enjoy live music in the High Peak

REGULAR EVENTS –

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

High Peak gig guide

FRIDAY OCTOBER 29

*Moving Target – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*The Story of Guitar Heroes – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £25 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/447191 or call 01298 72190.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 30

*The A’ups Halloween special – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*Chris Leonard – male vocalist, The New Inn, Buxton, 9pm.

*Mat Walklate and Alex Haynes Blues – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 8pm.

*Maximum Rhythm & Blues with The Manfreds – with special guest Georgie Fame, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £30.50-£33.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/511991 or call 01298 72190.

*Songs & Tunes from No. 10 - Charlie Moritz and Guests – The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7.30pm (doors 7pm). Tickets £10 from www.wegottickets.com/event/524651. All proceeds to the War Child charity.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 31

*Lazlo Baby – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.

*Russell Watson – Buxton Opera House, 3pm. Tickets £42.50-£49.50 from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/461391 or call 01298 72190. Limited tickets available.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 4