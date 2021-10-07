Fun for all the family as Apple Day returns to Hayfield

Organised by Sustainable Hayfield, it will take place at Hayfield Primary School on Saturday October, 9.

The free event will run from 1pm until 4pm with a host of activities including apple pressing, den making, stone painting, and orienteering.

It also signifies the first sizeable public event to be held in Hayfield since the end of lockdowns.

Sustainable Hayfield's Apple Day, Abbey Moorhouse

Sustainable Hayfield chair, Cath Moss said: “People have said to us how much they’re looking forward to what is always a popular event, given the privations people have been through. And so are we.”

The day will also include displays by local organisations, sales of upcycled and recycled wood products, glassworks and jewellery, plant sales, wellness sessions and advice on green living.

In addition, there will be a harvest festival service from local churches, musical accompaniment from a local bluegrass band and homemade refreshments and cider sales.

Transition New Mills’ ‘Repair Café’ will be operating with visitors invited to bring along items which are broken or malfunctioning and let volunteer experts fix them for free.

Hayfield Primary School’s bike refurbishment scheme will also show what they do with donated and damaged bikes before supplying them to those in need.