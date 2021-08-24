Former Buxton Community School pupil takes theatre show to Edinburgh Fringe

Ivan Kelly, who went to Buxton Community School, said he was excited about taking his award winning performance to the Scottish capital.

The actor, along with the theatre company he co-founded D8R Collective, has a two week run at the premier Scottish entertainment festival.

Speaking before the festival, Ivan, 24 said: “The reality of where we are performing hasn’t really sunk in yet.

Ivan Kelly and the theatre company he co-founded are currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe after winning an award at the Buxton Fringe last year

"This is a big dream come true for us and we are all really excited to be performing in Edinburgh.”

The D8R Collective is producing immersive theatre where the audience member is a part of the cast and one on one experience.

The concept behind the new production, The Affinity Initiative, puts modern society’s tech infused methods of socialising under the microscope and questions if the multi-million pound companies that control these really have people’s best interests at heart.

Those who buy tickets will be sent emails from the Affinity Initiative and their response will shape the show.Ivan said: “Every performance is going to be different and unique as we don’t know how the audience will respond so there will be a lot of improving and ad-libbing which just keeps you on your toes as an actor.”

Ivan went to Liverpool University and it was there he met two friends, with the three of them later joining forces to set up the theatre company.

He said: “In the last 18 months or so with the pandemic we have all used online communications much more than we would have done previously and our show is taking a look at that.”However, through digital communications the group have been able deliver theatre classes in New York City and Burning Man festival also in the States which Ivan said was amazing.

The group performed their unique production at the 2020 Buxton Fringe and won the John Beecher Memorial Prize.

Ivan added: “It was great being back in Buxton to perform and we are looking forward to taking in the shows and other performances while we are in Edinburgh.

"It has been a long time since there was live shows due to covid so its great to be part of it agin.”

The Affinity Initiative will be running until August 30 tickets available at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/affinity-initiative.