Final performance by The Beatles among March highlights at Buxton Cinema

The Fab Four’s legendary last performance from Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969 has now been released into theatres, and fans will have a chance to enjoy it all over again at the cinema on March 6.

The Beatles-Get Back: The Rooftop Concert will feature opening scenes from the docuseries, with an overview of The Beatles’ career from 1956 up until the rooftop concert in 1969. The entire rooftop concert will then be shown.

Tickets for the screening, at 4.30pm, are priced at £7 (Students/Children £5).

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beatles performing their last live public concert on the rooftop of the Apple Organization building (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Other films coming to the cinema in March include Death on The Nile and Cyrano.

Kicking off the month with screenings on February 27 at 7.30pm as well as March 1 at 7.30pm is the latest Scream movie.

Starring David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, the film returns to Woodsboro where 25 years after the original murders occurred, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting teenagers.

Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a terrifying search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is shattered by violent deaths in Death on The Nile. With an all-star cast including Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot, the film will be shown on March 6 at 7.30pm, March 7 at 4.30pm, March 8 at 7.30pm and March 10 at 7.30pm.

Other highlights for March include The Duke, featuring the story of the 1961 theft of Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London, and Cyrano, which re-imagines the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle, and stars Peter Dinklage.

Buxton Film will also be presenting a number of screenings, including South – featuring Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition.