Enjoy music of Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd at Buxton Opera House

Purple Zeppelin, dubbed the ultimate rock tribute show, will pay tribute to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin on Friday September 24, in a show rescheduled from last year.

Having featured in the BBC TV documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff, Purple Zeppelin will perform a full-on two and a half hour show, complete with costume changes for each band. Fans will hear more than 30 classic songs and enjoy a theatrical insight into two huge bands, complete with special effects, onstage ‘artistic differences’ and audience participation.

The show comes complete with Ritchie Blackmore’s on stage antics, Jimmy Page’s twin neck Guitar and Theremin, and a very special Violin Bow Solo.

Purple Zeppelin

But if those two bands aren’t your cup of tea, The Floyd Effect will be taking to the opera house stage on Saturday September 25.

With members who have worked with the likes of David Bowie, Jon Bon Jovi and Janet Jackson, The Floyd Effect return with The Dark Side of Reason after headline performances at festivals in England and Cyprus as well as a sold out Wall Around the Moon tour in theatres across the country in 2019.

This show will highlight Pink Floyd’s multi-platinum 1987 release, A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, which helped to re-launch the band.

The Floyd Effect

The Dark Side Of Reason will also feature a complete, unbroken performance of the iconic Dark Side Of The Moon as well as tracks from seminal albums including Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

Renowned for the remarkable accuracy with which it performs the Pink Floyd sound, The Floyd Effect faithfully recreates the music and intensity of a Pink Floyd concert without recourse to racks of computers and other technological wizardry.

Tickets for Purple Zeppelin on September 24 are priced at £21.50-£23.50 and tickets for The Floyd Effect on September 25 are priced at £18.50-£20. Book tickets for both shows online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call the box office on 01298 72190.