Enjoy epic adventures with Banff Mountain Film Festival at Buxton Opera House

Andrzej Bargiel is seen trekking through in an ice field as he acclimitizes for the the ascent of K2 in Pakistan. Photo - Marek Ogie/ Red Bull Content Pool

The tour features a collection of inspirational short films from the world’s top adventure film-makers, with extreme expeditions, fearless characters and astounding cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet.

“We can’t wait to get these epic adventure films back where they belong – up on the big screen!” said tour director Nell Teasdale.

“With mind-blowing stories of human endeavour from rarely-seen parts of the world, Banff events have a thrilling atmosphere – and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own.”

Starring a coveted mountaineering first on K2, a raucous running expedition in Tajikistan and more, the films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival in Canada. None of the films were shown in Banff UK & Ireland’s virtual events over lockdown.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming audiences back into theatres to celebrate the spirit of adventure and the great outdoors through these award-winning films,” adds Nell.

Film highlights include:

Running the Roof – a story about three friends from the UK and Canada who are desperate to ditch their desks and go on an adventure. One night, after a few too many drinks, they make a bet. They spin a globe and wherever their finger lands, they will run. The answer is Tajikistan – one of the last truly wild landscapes on earth, with remote, highaltitude terrain and extreme temperature swings. This is not a story about finish lines or medals, but about what happens when you trust in nothing but your own two feet on an intoxicating adventure. An award-winning debut film from London filmmakers Ben Crocker and Alexis Tymon.

K2: The Impossible Descent – K2, the Savage Mountain, holds a mythical place in the hearts of climbers – one in four do not return from it. In 2018, Polish ski-mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel makes ‘the impossible descent’ from its summit. He does it solo, and without supplemental oxygen. The mountaineering community is stunned and mainstream press takes notice. Join Andrzej across knife-edge ridges, above 1,000m cliffs and down 75-degree slopes in a nail-biting accomplishment of one of mountaineering’s most coveted firsts.

Ocean to Asgard – Baffin Island is the fifth-largest island in the world, with a population of just over 13,000 people. On a wild, selfpropelled expedition, four friends venture deep into this adventure paradise, tackling big wall first ascents, whitewater paddle descents and the legendary Thor Peak, which boasts the world’s tallest vertical drop. Travelling on foot and by packraft on a staggering 40-day expedition, the team pioneer a new climb on the infamous Mount Asgard, capsize in glacial waters and more.