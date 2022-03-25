Concert in Chapel-en-le-Frith will raise money for Ukraine appeal

Millions of families have been forced to flee their homes and their country in search of safety over recent weeks while the world has rallied round in support.

There have been so many fantastic examples of people across Europe and beyond doing their bit to help Ukrainian refugees, and those in the High Peak have been keen to get involved too.

And now a concert due to take place this weekend will be raising money for those who need it.

Tree of Crows

The Tree of Crows band is due to perform at Chapel-en-le-Frith Town Hall on Saturday as guests of Chapel Arts.

And the band has now turned the performance into a charity fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The band has donated its services for free, with Chapel Parish Council also donating the venue for free.

Formed in 2018, the Tree of Crows band is made up of six members bringing together a kaleidoscope of musical and personal experiences to create an original rock based sound.

The result is an exciting fusion of atmospherics, carefully crafted instrumental arrangements, vocal harmonies, whimsical and powerful heartfelt lyrics, evoking a spectrum of emotions within the listener.

The UN estimates that seven million people may lose their homes in Ukraine with millions being forced to flee. Many are women and children with men staying behind to fight.

Thirteen DEC member charities are working to meet the immediate needs of all people fleeing with food, water, medical assistance, protection, and trauma care in Ukraine and across the border in neighbouring countries, either directly or through local partners. The charities have already started to use funds to deliver this vital aid and scale up their response.

The concert will take place at Chapel Town Hall on Saturday March 26. Doors open at 7pm with the band on at 7.30pm.