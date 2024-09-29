Column: ​If you claim the high ground then remember to turn down the freebies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the past week or so, we’ve been told “Sir Keir Starmer did nothing wrong in accepting freebies,” and “He promises to never do it again.” Which is it? If it was right before surely it’s right now?, asks comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

The PM insisted he followed the rules when it came to receiving thousands of pounds worth of clothes, glasses and football boxes. His wife was bought fancy new clothes.

That’s fine but we remember that he made himself the guy who was standing up against sleaze and corruption.

If you’ve claimed that high ground you can’t afford to even have questions about corruption even if the answer to that question is that it’s fine.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

It sounds dodgy to have another man dress your wife. That sounds bad. I suppose it would be worse if it were undressing.

It’s not hard to find clips online of Starmer reading out the rules to Boris Johnson about how getting free wallpaper looks off. If that’s the angle you’re taking you have to make sure you can’t be accused of the same or you run the risk of looking like a hypocrite.

It’s not even a left versus right issue. Back when George Osborne was trying to bring in the pasty tax we all enjoyed pointing out that he was so rich he’s have caviar for lunch.

So, if you’re telling OAPs they have to wear an extra jumper this winter, don’t make it seem even more unfair that they have to buy their own jumpers when you don’t.

It’s easy for me to judge because no one ever gives free things to stand-up comedians.

Even if they did, what could it buy you? If you buy me a drink during the interval of a show I might be less likely to pick on you from the stage after.

If you’re buying things for a man who may go on to be the leader of the nation you might get people thinking you’re wanting something for it.

When there’s a story like this, it’s not about the letter of the law, it’s about passing the sniff test. Do Keir’s clothes pass the sniff test? Not the sniff test we do where you check to see if you can get another week from those pants.

The best advice is to not take anything for free and that way you are safe from any accusations.

Regardless of how much money this saves these politicians, it would cost more to buy the positive press to repair reputation.

Unless you could get a rich friend to pay for that positive press for you.