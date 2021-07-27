Classic Volkswagens on show at stately home this weekend

Classic Volkswagens will be on display at the VWNW show at Tatton Park this weekend

And this year’s show, which takes place on Sunday August 1, will be no exception.

After an enforced year’s break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will return on Sunday promising a great day out for all the family.

VWNW will see a huge range of classic Beetles and camper vans on show, from the original to the custom modified, alongside a selection of other aircooled and watercooled Volkswagen and Audi vehicles.

The hotly contested concours competition always attracts some superb entries, and there are also a range of other attractions, including a large selection of trade stands selling everything from clothing to crafts.

The autojumble is a popular part of the show, where car owners can pick up any parts they need, and those looking to add a new vehicle to their collection can browse the dedicated cars for sale area.

There is also a selection of children’s rides and attractions to entertain younger visitors, and refreshments will be available from a range of stands.

The theme of this year’s event is Comic Con and money will also be raised at the show in aid of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity.

And if that's not enough, visitors can also enjoy the grounds and attractions of Tatton Park, which includes the mansion, farm and playground (admission charges may apply).

Entry to this year’s VWNW Tatton Park is by advance ticket only – no admission on the gate. Tickets cost £10 for adults (accompanied children under 16 free but need their own ticket), and are available from https://www.tattonparkvwshow.com/tix/. A separate admission charge to Tatton Park of £8 per vehicle will be payable upon arrival at Tatton Park.