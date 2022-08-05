Classic cars on display as Tatton Park VW show returns

The annual Tatton Park VW show will feature a whole range of classic Volkswagens including Beetles and camper vans as well as modern cars including other Volkswagens, Audis, Seats and Skodas.
Alongside the cars there will also be numerous trade stands selling everything from car parts to clothing and more, as well as over 500 club cars on display.
Children will be able to meet Bumblebee the Transformer and the event will also help to raise money for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.
Dogs are welcome and the event promises a great family day out with other facilities at Tatton Park itself including a children’s playground.
Admission to the show is free for children with online prices in advance at £13.50 for adults and £15 on the gate. A separate charge to enter Tatton Park applies.