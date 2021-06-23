Chatsworth Country Fair cancelled again amid pandemic

It is the second year in a row the popular event will not be held.

A Chatsworth spokesperson said: “The country fair is one of our favourite events, and we had very much hoped to be in a position to run it this year.

Chatsworth Country Fair in 2019.

"Unfortunately the ongoing uncertainty due to Covid means that many of the wonderful contributors who make the event such a success are unable to attend.

"We therefore do not believe that we can offer the usual high standards and variety of shopping and entertainment that create such a special atmosphere.

“In addition, the health and well-being of our visitors, colleagues, contributors and communities remains our number one priority.

"We very much look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022.

“Details of next year’s event will be published soon.”

Anyone who purchased tickets for this year’s event, or who transferred tickets from 2020, will automatically receive a refund by July 16.