Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol coming to Buxton

Get into the festive spirit with Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s touring production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, coming to Buxton next month.

Adapted especially for the stage by writer Laura Turner, A Christmas Carol is brought to life in a traditional production, complete with period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit. The show is the perfect festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in.

The classic Dickens tale sees the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge whisked away on Christmas Eve for a journey through the past and into the future as three ghosts set out to show him the true meaning of Christmas. But will Scrooge’s cold heart thaw in time for Christmas Day?

Chapterhouse Theatre will bring their production of A Christmas Carol to Buxton in November

Richard Main, Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, said: “Christmas is the most magical time of the year, so I am thrilled that we get to join our audiences in celebrating the season; hopefully people will go away with a warm, wintery glow.”

Chapterhouse have been touring theatre since 2000 with this year’s event marking their 21st Anniversary tour. The production will be held in stunning venues across the UK including Chester Cathedral and Stirling Castle.

It will be at the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton on Wednesday November 17 at 7.30pm, Thursday November 18 at 7.30pm and Friday November 19 at 7.30pm.