Chapel Players looking ahead to opening weekend of pantomime Cinderella

Cinderella will open this weekend at Chapel Playhouse

Cinderella, by Graham Barraclough is the classic rags to riches story starring Charlotte Patterson as Cinders. The Ugly Sisters, Kitty and Katty (played by Alan Tolley and Helena Jodrell) are making her life a misery, along with her stepmother, Baroness ‘Ortensia ‘Ardupp (Nichola Hallows) - but with the help of her loyal friend Buttons (Oliver Jodrell) and a sprinkling of magic from her Fairy Godmother (Angela Buttrill), Cinders shall go to the ball and find her Prince Charmain (Charlotte Jodrell).

This year’s panto was originally scheduled for January, but had to be postponed because so many rehearsals were missed through covid absences. But the team behind it was determined to get the production on-stage, especially after having to skip last year’s panto.

Producers Caroline Burns, John Gilberthorpe, and Gill Fotherby have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, along with members of Chapel Players, to rehearse safely and still make it fun; especially as this show has so many younger members taking on speaking parts.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitty Hardup (Alan Tolley).

“We’ve got some really talented young people in Chapel Players, and this panto is a great opportunity to get them on stage in some of the more substantial parts. Our comedy duo, Bill and Ben (Bailey Blessing and Max Rowland) are both teenagers, as are Cinders and Buttons, and they’re doing a fantastic job. The chorus has worked really hard this year too, and it shows” said Caroline.

Gill Fotherby added: “It’s a great script, with loads of laughs, and all the ingredients you need for a panto; we’ve got fantastic songs and dancing, a UV scene, smaller children playing woodland animals, and of course, a community number and plenty of moments for the audience to get involved! We’re ready!”

Cinderella is at Chapel Playhouse on Eccles Road at 7.30pm on March 11, 12, 18 and 19 with matinees at 2pm on March 12, 13 and 19. A limited number of tickets will be available on the door, or you can book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapel-players or by calling 07522 736161.