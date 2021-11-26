Chapel-en-le-Frith Christmas lights to be switched on tonight
Christmas is heading to Chapel-en-le-Frith this weekend with the light switch on.
On Friday November, 26, the Christmas lights in Chapel will be turned on with two switch-on events taking place, one at 6.30pm at the Town End Methodist Church and another at 7pm on the Market Place.
As well as children’s rides and entertainment there will also be carol singing along with hot punch and mince pies.
The festivities will continue on Saturday November 27, with a Christmas market at Town End Methodist Church between 10am and 3pm.
The market is being organised by the Chapel branch of the Royal British Legion and as well as stalls, the event will feature hot dogs, hot chocolate and a chance to name the new branch mascot as well as competitions and free gifts for all children attending.