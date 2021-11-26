Chapel-en-le-Frith Christmas lights to be switched on tonight

The Christmas lights will be switched on in Chapel-en-le-Frith on November 26

On Friday November, 26, the Christmas lights in Chapel will be turned on with two switch-on events taking place, one at 6.30pm at the Town End Methodist Church and another at 7pm on the Market Place.

As well as children’s rides and entertainment there will also be carol singing along with hot punch and mince pies.

The festivities will continue on Saturday November 27, with a Christmas market at Town End Methodist Church between 10am and 3pm.