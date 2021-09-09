Chance to explore High Peak's history as Heritage Open Days return

There are several events taking place during this year’s event, which runs from September 10 to 19, with activities as diverse as discovering more about the Duke of Devonshire’s lasting legacy in Buxton to climbing the church tower in Tideswell.

Many events will explore this year’s theme, Edible England, offering opportunities to learn about food production, celebrate local specialities and uncover the customs and quirks around what we eat and drink.

Sarah Holloway, Programme Manager for Heritage Open Days, (HOD) said: “We’re all interested in where we live but we don’t necessarily know the stories behind the buildings and spaces we walk past each day. Our event organisers keep finding creative ways to tell these tales and keep them alive.

Explore the 14th Century tower of St John The Baptist Church in Tideswell as part of Heritage Open Days with events across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales. Picture Bernard O'Sullivan Inside Out Photography, for Heritage Open Days

“HODs connect people through shared experiences and it’s also one of the reasons we chose Edible England as our theme.

"Food brings people together and what we eat and drink is at the heart of our culture, history, communities, and daily lives.”

One of the Buxton events taking place on Tuesday September, 14 between 10am and 1pm is a guided walk from Poole’s Cavern to Solomon’s Temple.

The walk will start from Poole's Cavern Visitor Centre and take participants on a guided tour of the woods and the industrial archaeology hidden in the trees, before finishing up at Solomon's Temple.

Another walk leaving from Poole’s Cavern on Friday September, 17 at 10am will explain the Duke of Devonshire's legacy in Buxton.

You can find out more about how Stanage-North Lees is farmed today, discover local food producers and take part in food and farming heritage activities with the Stanage North Lees Heritage Action Group on Saturday September 11 at 10.30am.

And those with a head for heights can climb the tower of St John the Baptist Church in Tideswell on Saturday September 11, with free samples of Tideswell confectionery for their efforts.

The festival, which takes place across the country, is sponsored by the People’s Postcode Lottery and Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We’re delighted our players are able to continue to support Heritage Open Days in 2021.”

To book any activity visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.