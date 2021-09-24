Buxton Opera House and Buxton International Festival launch new scheme for young people

The new Platform 3 scheme brings the festival and opera house together to work with the young people of the High Peak to give them more opportunities to explore music, theatre, dance and stage management.

Paul Kerryson, CEO Buxton Opera House said: “The launch of Platform 3 between Buxton Opera House and our key partner Buxton International Festival is an exciting and significant development of our community engagement programme.

"It will have a huge impact on the local community as it provides exciting opportunities for creativity, participation and new experiences.”

Platform 3 is a new joint project between Buxton Opera House and Buxton International Festival offering arts to young people and students in Buxton and the surrounding areas. Pictured here is Burbage Primary School taking part in a workshop

Allie Spencer, the learning and engagement manager for Platform Three, said: “For 18 months there has been no singing in schools, no dance, no drama, no way for children to express themselves creatively.

"We know so many children have missed out so we wanted to create opportunities for young people to explore their passions and boost their confidence.”

Platform 3 was launched at the opera house on Thursday. All week, school children have been having tours and taking part in workshops.

Burbage Primary School taking part in a workshop as part of the new Platform 3 initiative

To mark the start of the new venture there were performances from the young theatre company, the youth dance company, the Shared Sound Choir, St Thomas More, St Annes, Rec Youth Theatre and Mad Hatters Music.

Allie said: “This week has been the first time some students have ever stepped foot in a theatre, which is sad but this wonderful theatre belongs to the community. It is here to be used and we want to inspire people to believe in themselves and be the next dancers, performers, or even technicians.

"We’re looking forward to an exciting year ahead and our next big push after the launch is to get choirs back into schools and get people singing again.”

Michael Williams, CEO Buxton International Festival added: “Getting young people involved in exploring all that theatre, music and dance has to offer is at the heart of Platform 3.

"I’m excited to be working with Paul Kerryson, and the Buxton Opera House team, to deliver a programme that will reach young people from the High Peak now and for generations to come.”