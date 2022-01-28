Buxton Drama League preparing for return to stage

The group, which is celebrating its centenary year, will be performing Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at Burbage Institute.

“We’ve all missed being on stage,” said BDL chair Jayne Marling, “So it’s so important to us all to be joining together again for something as positive as our panto. It’s always something that gets us and our audiences through the winter, and this year after so long an absence, it’s especially life-affirming.”

This adaptation of the familiar story has been specially written for BDL by director Martin Beard, who said: “The show is full of the usual panto nonsense and fun audiences love from BDL. The tale is a familiar one (but not the not the Disney version), so make a point of getting your tickets to see a new and refreshing version of the age-old story.”

Buxton Drama League's panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starts at Burbage Institute on February 4.

Panto regular Peter Stubbington steps into the role of dame Nutella and Sally Shaw is the outlandish wicked Queen Malvolia. The rest of the young cast comprises many members of the Young REC and Mad Hatters theatre companies.

The panto marks the beginning of a special year for BDL as it celebrates 100 years on the Buxton stage.

Jayne added: “We have lots of exciting plans for events for this special anniversary, which we’ll be announcing as the year goes by. After the panto, we’ll be going into rehearsal for one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which sees our return to Buxton Opera House.

“If anyone is interested in being part of this exciting production, we’re holding auditions at the United Reformed Church Hall on Wednesday 16 and Friday 18 February at 7pm. You can find more details on our website and social media.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be performed at Burbage Institute, Buxton on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7.30pm with matinee performances at 2.30pm on February 5 and 12.