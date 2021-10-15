Buxton covers band The A'Ups return to spiritual home for special Halloween gig

The group have been a firm favourite on the local gig scene since 2016, and nowhere more so than the Queen's Head Hotel on High Street, where they will take the stage again on Saturday, October 30.

Lead guitarist Charlie Willcox, 29, said: “It’s our first time back since before the first lockdown, and we’re dead excited. It feels like coming home, and it’s always a good night.

“As it’s Halloween, we’re hoping people will get into the spirit and dress up. We’ve also got a great young band, The Scruffs, doing an hour before we go on.”

The A-Ups. From left, George, Ash, Andy and Charlie.

Bass player George Buxby, 30, said: “Without giving too much away, there will definitely be some Halloween surprises that we’ve been working on.”

The band’s setlist is usually a witches brew of hits from the last 50-odd years, everything from the Pointer Sisters to the Beastie Boys and Rag'n'Bone Man but with a few extra ingredients.

George said: “We try do something a bit different and make the songs our own.”

The A'Ups played a storming set at this summer's Eat in the Park festival.

Charlie added: “It’s rocked up covers of popular songs, but not ones you would hear all the time and not the way we play them. We like to add a bit more energy.”

The sprinkling of freshly prepared Halloween tunes is not the only new development for the band. They have also recruited a new drummer, Ash Burgess – completing the line up with frontman Andy Hibbert – and a renewed sense of purpose.

Charlie said: “We nearly threw in the towel last year when it looked like live music wouldn’t be happening again for a long time – but eventually it made us realise the things we missed most about it.

“We’re putting less pressure on ourselves now and having more fun.”

George said: “I think everyone’s priorities changed during the pandemic but there’s nothing like being in the band room together.

“We’re just focused on having a good time, and making sure the crowd does too. I can’t wait to be back in a busy pub full of live music.”

*If you’re a High Peak or Hope Valley musician or band and want to feature in our new entertainments section The Guide, email [email protected]